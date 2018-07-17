Don’t sound so scared, Billy. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 16 episode of ‘Animal Kingdom,’ Smurf makes her former flame squirm like only she can. Watch now!

Smurf (Ellen Barkin) hears a phone ringing and realizes it’s a call from Billy (Denis Leary), her ex, in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the all-new episode of Animal Kingdom. He’s surprised to hear Smurf’s voice on the other line, since she was just in prison. Talk about a surprise! It doesn’t take long for Smurf to get down to business. “Are you with my boys, Billy?” she asks.

A very nervous Billy replies, “No, I was with them, and now I’m at a truck stop.” Smurf asks again, this time with a little more edge to her voice. Billy continues to deflect answering the question and changes the subject. He asks if Frankie is around. Dude, Billy, just answer her question! You’re just digging yourself a bigger hole.

Smurf knows exactly what Billy is up to, so she makes him squirm. “Billy, I can’t wait to see you,” she tells him. He knows he’s in big trouble. Billy made his first appearance this season. He comes back to make amends with Deran, but he may have ulterior motives when it’s all said and done.

The synopsis for the July 17 episode — titled “Incoming” — reads: “The weed heist goes awry and leaves J (Finn Cole) and Deran (Jake Weary) stranded. Pope (Shawn Hatosy) and Billy butt heads as Craig (Ben Robson) tries to keep the peace between them. Smurf learns about what J has been hiding from her since she’s been away.” The show, which premiered on May 29, also stars Scott Speedman, Molly Gordon, and Carolina Guerra. Animal Kingdom season 3 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TNT. The series was recently renewed for a fourth season!