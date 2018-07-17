‘AGT’: Duo Transcend Wife Falls After Slipping Out Of Hubby’s Hand In Trapeze Act — Shocking Video

Eek! A married trapeze act had a scary mishap when the wife took a nasty fall from high up as they competed on the July 17 episode of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ See the dangerous moment here.

A husband and wife trapeze team named Tyce and Mary from Utah had a shocking fall during their extremely dangerous act on America’s Got Talent on July 17 and it freaked out the judges and the audience. The impressive routine started off successful with unbelievable throws and catches between the duo underneath a trail of fire but things took a crazy turn when Tyce blindfolded himself in the middle of the act to make things even more difficult. Shortly after he covered his eyes with the black cloth, Mary slipped out of his hands from high up when he failed to grasp her in time. She fell straight on her back and took everyone watching’s breath away. Luckily, there was a mat just below them and Mary got back up to make sure everyone knew she was okay but she still looked a little flustered from the unexpected mishap. The contestants didn’t let it stop their competitive drive though when they wanted to try the trick again, but the judges all agreed that they were already incredible and it wouldn’t be the best thing to do. Their effort paid off when they made the cut to go on to the live shows.

In addition to the normal dangers of trapeze acts, Tyce and Mary had an extra challenge. Tyce revealed that he is legally blind in his right eye and needs a cornea transplant so the fact that he’s so skilled in the act is even more impressive. Although the blindfolded part of their routine didn’t go well this time, they’ve definitely been successful with it in the past or else they wouldn’t have gone as far as they did on the show.

This season of the competition show has already been thrilling and we’re not even to the live segment yet! From golden buzzers being given to incredible performers to emotional moments that remind us just how human the competitors are, it’s been very entertaining. We can’t wait to see what happens with the rest of the upcoming episodes!