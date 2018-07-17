‘AGT’ Children’s Choir Voices Of Hope Scores Guest Judge Ken Jeong’s Golden Buzzer

All of the ‘AGT’ judges have handed out their golden buzzers already. So children’s choir Voices of Hope got lucky and managed to snag one from guest judge Ken Jeong. We’ve got their brilliant performance.

We’ve seen the lovely children’s choir Voices of Hope audition already on America’s Got Talent, but they failed to get a golden buzzer from any of the four primary judges. The group appeared on the July 17 show for the first round of judge’s cuts and were spared thanks to guest judge Ken Jeong. Since all of the main judges had already given their Golden Buzzers out, Voices of Hope were given the fifth one of the season and get to move on straight to the live rounds. It must have come as quite a relief, as judges Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell were whittling down 18 acts to just seven on the episode.

Simon was quite welcoming to the choir, telling them “Nice to have you back guys. You made quite the impression when you first came on the auditions. We remember this very well. But we have 18 acts and only seven can go through.” Whoa, that’s some serious pressure. The choir director told him they’d be singing “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana, noting that the first time around Simon had told them that their prior performance of “This Is Me” wasn’t rehearsed enough and this time around they felt tighter and more solid.

The choir from Lawrence, MA features children and teens aged five through 17 and they absolutely knocked it out of the park with “How Far I’ll Go.” The song seemed to predict that they will go far on AGT, as it drove Mel B to tears and she said in her critique how she was overcome with emotion by their performance. Even the kids in the choir were crying tears of joy and relief that they pulled of such a great rendition

Simon told them that of all the acts the judges had seen from the audition to this round, Voices of Hope was the most improved and told them they projected “unbelievable energy.” The group seemed super happy that it seemed like they were going to make it past the round, then Ken jumped in and simply said “From all of us, to all of you” and punched his Golden Buzzer! Simon even reached over and shook his hand, thankful that Ken had sent the group through to the live rounds when none of the other judges had that power anymore.