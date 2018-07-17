‘AGT’ Live Blog: The Contestants Fight To Make It Through Judge Cuts

The auditions are over. Now it’s time for the judge cuts! See which contestants make it through by reading our live blog of the July 17 episode now!

Comedian Ken Jeong is a guest judge this week on the America’s Got Talent judge cuts. He even gets a golden buzzer! This is key. All of the judges have used their golden buzzers, so Ken is going to give one lucky act the opportunity to go straight to the live shows!

The first act up is Junior New System, the all-male Filipino dance group. The boys are back ready to dance in their gold stilettos. They bring so much energy in their performance, which is full of incredible dancing and tumbling. “You are incredible,” Mel B says. Ken is absolutely amazing.

Us the Duo is back again and ready to make us feel things with their performance of an original song. They reveal to the judges that they’re expecting a baby! Their voices aren’t just great, so is their chemistry. Simon Cowell doesn’t love the performance as their first, but he’s a big fan of theirs. “I love you two,” he says. “I really do.” Howie Mandel tells Simon he didn’t like this song at all!