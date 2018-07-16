Younes Bendjima Uncomfortable With Kourtney K Posting Sexy Pics — Why He Shaded Her Instagram

Younes Bendjima may have deleted his shady comment on Kourtney Kardashian’s bikini photo, but he’s still not a fan of her showing off so much skin! Here’s why.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, rubbed her beau Younes Bendjima, 25, the wrong way when she Instagrammed a photo of herself in a racy thong bikini on July 16. “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” Younes wrote on the photo of Kourt sitting in the grass. And although he has since deleted the comment, we’ve just learned he’s still pretty heated over the post. “Younes can definitely show his age sometimes, and jealousy is one of the ways it can play out. It really gets under Younes’ skin when Kourtney posts sexy photos and gets loads of comments from men telling her how hot she looks. It drives him crazy,” a source close to the model tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“It’s funny, because Scott [Disick] was the exact opposite. It used to really turn him on, but Younes gets bummed about it, and he’s not afraid to let Kourtney know,” our source continued. While we can understand Younes’ frustration, Kourt is a total knockout and showing off her figure is a part of the KarJenner brand as she’s done so countless times in the past including their recent vacation to Italy. We doubt she’ll ever stop flaunting her bod, especially after having her three kids Mason, Penelope and Reign. “Younes will tell Kourtney that he thinks it makes her look thirsty for attention and fan admiration when she posts sexy photos,” the insider added. Our source says he also worries that fans will think she’s even too hot for a mama.

“It definitely is an issue between Kourtney and Younes, and although he will apologize when he writes a comment like he did on her Instagram, it really upsets Kourtney. If he doesn’t get a grip it could definitely end derailing their relationship. Kourtney isn’t going to put up with him not fully appreciating her sexy independence. Younes needs to totally understand that he doesn’t own her,” the source says. Well, we certainly hope these two work it out!