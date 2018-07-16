See Message
Younes Bendjima Disses Kourtney Kardashian After She Posts Sexy Thong Bikini Pic Baring Butt

Eek! Younes Bendjima took to Instagram to shockingly slam girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s most recent sexy thong pic with a harsh now deleted comment. Is there trouble in paradise?

Younes Bendjima, 25, didn’t seem too thrilled with Kourtney Kardashian‘s most recent sexy thong pic that she posted on Instagram and he left a total dissing comment on it to prove it. “thats what you need to get show to get likes?,” Younes asked about the 39-year-old’s butt-baring pic. He deleted the comment shortly after but the fact that it was made in the first place has us seriously wondering if things are on the outs for the couple. Or perhaps Younes was just acting like a jealous boyfriend? It’s also entirely possible that he could have been joking as well but we’re not entirely sure yet! CHECK OUT YOUNES’ COMMENT HERE!

If their relationship is in trouble, it’s not very surprising considering they reportedly broke up for a brief period back in Mar. and it was said to be because Younes didn’t like how Kourtney flaunted herself on social media. Hmm… Despite Younes’ qualms, it doesn’t seem like Kourtney’s ready to stop showing off her incredible body anytime soon so we’re not sure how this will affect the duo but it seems like it’s taking its toll.

While it’s true that Kourtney does like to post pics of herself in revealing bikinis, she’s also posted some pretty hot pics of her with Younes. Since she comes from such a public family, it seems like sharing her life on social media is like second nature for the brunette beauty but that’s not really the case for Younes so it’s completely understandable if he’s uncomfortable with it all. We hope these two can work things out or at least come to a conclusion that’s best for them both.