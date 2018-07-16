Tim Tebow Reveals He’s Dating Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters: ‘I Am Very Lucky’

Tim Tebow is off the market, ladies! The baseball player and former NFL star confirms he’s in a relationship with Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. Talk about one hot couple!

Tim Tebow, 30, is a taken man. He revealed in an interview with ESPN’s Pedro Gomez that he’s dating Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 23, who was crowned Miss Universe 2017. “She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life,” Tim said in the interview. “I am usually very private with these things but I am very thankful.”

Fans first started wondering whether or not Tim and Demi-Leigh were dating when his sister, Katie Tebow, posted a picture of the couple on July 11. “Fun hanging on the set of the heisman shoot!” Katie captioned the Instagram photo. This is Tim’s first high profile romance since his split from Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, 26, in 2015 after a few months of dating. He’s clearly loves the Miss Universe ladies! Tim has been outspoken about his Christian faith and has vowed to wait until marriage to have sex.

Tim has gone from the NFL field to the outfield. After a stint in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, he turned his attention to a baseball career. He currently plays for the New York Mets in the minor leagues as an outfielder. Demi-Leigh, who hails from South Africa, is finishing up her work with Miss Universe. She will crown the 2018 winner later this year. Demi-Leigh stopped by HollywoodLife’s podcast in Dec. 2017 and talked about her brush with death before the pageant.

Demi-Leigh was carjacked and held at gunpoint by five armed men. Before the men could kidnap her, Demi-Leigh took her chance and escaped. “I punched the guy in the throat,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I managed to get back up on my feet, and I pumped him in the throat and it gave me window of opportunity to run away.”