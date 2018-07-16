‘The Bachelorette’ Live Blog: Becca Meets The Families Of Her Remaining 4 Suitors

Becca Kufrin meets the families of her final four guys on the July 16 episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’ Follow along with our live blog as it all goes down!

It’s time for hometown dates on season 14 of The Bachelorette! First, Becca Kufrin heads to meet Garrett’s family. But first, she gets a taste of the family’s agricultural business when Garrett takes her to plant some tomatoes. During the date, the topic of kids comes up, and Becca realizes that she and Garrett are definitely on the same page about their future. However, meeting the family is definitely a big deal…because the last girl Garrett brought home is now his ex-wife.

Garrett’s family is admittedly hesitant, but they welcome Becca with open arms. Becca brings up her concerns about whether or not Garrett is ready for another engagement after his breakup, and his dad urges her to just be honest with Garrett about her feelings — if he isn’t the one…don’t drag him along. Garrett’s mom makes Becca go deeper, though, and makes her really open up about their relationship. However, by the end of their conversation and once she talks to Garrett, she concludes that Becca can definitely make her son happy.

