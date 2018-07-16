‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Briana & Javi Reunite After Their Heartbreaking Split

Javi took a huge risk by ambushing Briana in Florida, following their split, but it seemed to pay off during the July 16 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’, when she agreed to let him take care of her after her surgery.

As Briana was getting ready for her surgery during the July 16 episode of Teen Mom 2, Javi unexpectedly showed up and demanded to take care of her after the procedure. They had already broken up, but once he heard that she was going to have another ex take care of her, he got butt hurt and told her it was an act of “betrayal”. In what world, Javi? Anyway, she calmed down for a bit until he mentioned that he has another girl waiting in the wings, ready to move to Delaware to be with him, when and if he says the word. She freaked out upon hearing this and ran into the other room before telling him to leave. After calming down a bit, he explained that what he meant to say was if he wanted to replace Briana he could, but he didn’t want to. Instead, he wanted to give their relationship another try. At least, that’s what he insinuated. What we do know is that Briana agreed to let Javi stay and take care of her, following her surgery, and once she heals, they’ll talk about the future of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Leah and Kailyn vacationed together in Hawaii. While together, they shared stories about their kids and the troubles they’ve been experiencing. When it came to Kailyn, she said Chris Lopez is pretty much a deadbeat dad. Upon his most recent drop-off of Lux, he returned the baby with nothing in tow. Kailyn said he should know better and because of that, she didn’t want to waste her time telling him what he did wrong. As for Leah, she said Ali had been getting bullied in school for her condition, which was really heartbreaking to hear. But on a positive note, they finished the trip with an exciting skydiving adventure!

Later, Chelsea and Aubree met up with Taylor and Adam‘s younger daughter, Paislee. Aubree and Paislee hadn’t seen each other in months, so it was nice to see them reunite. Chelsea thought it was “funny” when Paislee asked Aubree if Cole was her dad.

And finally, Barbara and Nathan united over concerns for Kaiser. Jace had told Barbara that David spanked Kaiser pretty hard for accidentally peeing on him. When Nathan found out, he said he was going to start going after Jenelle and David legally. At this time, he only has 50/50 custody of Kaiser, but he wants to try and get full custody since he’s not happy with the way Jenelle and David treat Kaiser.

Want more drama? Make sure you watch Teen Mom 2 every Monday on MTV at 9pm ET!