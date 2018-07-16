Taylor Swift Rocks Gorgeous Floral Dress & Boots — 23 More Stars Rocking Over-The-Knee Boots

These boots are made for walking! Taylor Swift looked sweet and sassy in a floral dress and thigh-high boots leaving her NYC apartment on July 15. See her full look below!

Taylor Swift, 28, looks perfect in everything she wears, but we especially love this floral frock and suede boot combo she rocked in New York on July 15. She’s wearing the FAITH CONNEXION Floral Silk Crepe Wrap Shirtdress, which is currently 75 percent off at Barneys! She’s wearing Jimmy Choo’s MYA 100 Ballet Pink Stretch Suede Over The Knee Boots with Metallic Embellished Heel (on sale for $948). She’s carrying the STELLA MCCARTNEY Tan Falabella Box wicker Medium Shoulder Bag. Bravo to her stylist Joseph Cassell! She accessorized with the round ridged frame gradient sunglasses from the ELIE SAAB Eyewear Collection. What an adorable summer look.

She’s coming off two amazing hometown shows in Philadelphia. She even visited her childhood home while in PA! She’s in the middle of her reputation stadium tour, and she’s headed to New Jersey soon! (I’m going!) Taylor’s tour outfits and sets are all about her darker side — it’s main theme is a snake, and she wears mostly black outfits. But this floral look is feminine and flirty, and reminds us of the 1989 Taylor! Love it! She wore her hair in soft waves and rocked a pretty pink lip.

Taylor is not the only one who has worn thigh-high boots during the warmer, summer months. Ariana Grande is a big fan of this shirt-dress and boots combo, and so is Gwen Stefani. Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian have both rocked this look, and Christina Aguilera just wore LEATHER thigh-high boots. See more stars wearing the trend in the gallery attached above!