Prepare to laugh out loud. An actual bear licks Rabbit’s crotch, which is covered in shaving cream, in this EXCLUSIVE deleted scene from ‘Super Troopers 2!’ Watch now!

Rabbit (Erik Stolhanske) is caught in a very compromising position in this EXCLUSIVE deleted scene from Super Troopers 2. Rabbit has his pants down and that man part covered in shaving cream. All of a sudden, a huge bear barrels through the door. Yes, an actual live bear. The bear starts to lick the shaving cream right off of Rabbit’s crotch. Rabbit can’t do anything but just lie there, because the bear could just start chomping down on Rabbit. Things could have been a lot worse! The bear could have easily had Rabbit for lunch.

Super Troopers 2 was made available on Digital and Movies Anywhere on July 3. The movie will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on July 17. The Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD special features include the making of Super Troopers 2, extended and deleted scenes, Kevin Heffernan: Method Actor, and theatrical trailers.

Fans waiting 17 long years for the Super Troopers sequel. The original film, released in 2001, became an instant cult classic. The crowdfunding campaign was the second-most successful crowdfunding campaign ever for a movie, just behind Veronica Mars. It was truly a testament to the fandom. The sequel reunited all five Troopers from the original film — Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske — the American comedy troupe known as Broken Lizard. The highly-anticipated sequel also starred Brian Cox, Seann William Scott, Damon Wayans Jr., Rob Lowe, Emmanuelle Chriqui, and Lynda Carter.