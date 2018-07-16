Steve is going from babysitter to ice cream scooper! The first look at ‘Stranger Things’ season 3 has arrived, and the fan fave is going to be working closely with a newbie. Plus, does the video reveal when season 3 will premiere?

It’s time to hit the mall, Hawkins residents! Stranger Things dropped a brand-new video on July 16, giving us our first real glimpse of the third season. Hawkins is getting a new mall called Starcourt Mall, and Steve’s getting a new job! He’s going to be working at Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlor alongside Robin, played by Maya Hawke, 20. In the video, Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin are working the counter together and dressed up like sailors. Steve’s hair is still long, but it seems the mullet has been tamed a bit.

Could Robin be a new love interest for Steve? Bye, Nancy! While there are some of us who are still clearly very #TeamStancy, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) has chosen to be with Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) — for now. Steve and Robin sure look cute together! Give us more, Netflix! At the very end of the video, it says the Starcourt Mall is coming next summer. Does this mean that season 3 won’t premiere until summer 2019?!

Starcourt Mall is definitely going to be the new hangout session in season 3, which is currently filming. The mall has everything from The Gap to Waldenbooks to Sam Goody. Could other Stranger Things cast members be working at Scoops Ahoy, too? Both Gaten Matarazzo, 15, and Millie Bobby Brown, 14, have both been spotted wearing Scoops Ahoy t-shirts.

gaten y millie están usando esta remera que dice "scoops ahoy ice cream parlor" y yo ya estoy gritando porque me imagine una escena de st con los chiques en una heladería pic.twitter.com/6JIiR76J6x — ‏ً (@tubularsabs) May 11, 2018

Stranger Things season 3 is expected to premiere in 2019. The new season is set in 1985. In addition to Maya, Jake Busey, 47, and Cary Elwes, 55, are joining the cast. Jake plays a journalist named Bruce, while Cary plays Mayor Kline.

Millie and David Harbour, 43, were both nominated for 2018 Emmys for their performances in season 2. The show also received a Best Drama Series nomination. While the first look video gives off a very light vibe, executive producer and director Shawn Levy promises season 3 will be dark. The show is “definitely going to yet darker still, places that I think audiences are going to really love,” he told our sister site Deadline.