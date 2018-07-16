SI Swimsuit Model Mara Martin Breastfeeds While Walking Down The Runway & Fans Cheer

Breastfeeding is so chic this season, as Mara Martin proved during the Sports Illustrated Swim Search show. She strutted down the catwalk while feeding her five-month-old daughter, and the crowd went wild!

Mara Martin was one of the 16 finalists in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swim Search show (a part of Miami Swim Week), but if she doesn’t win the completion, she can claim how she stole the whole damn event on July 15. The Monroe, Michigan native walked the runway at the W Hotel in South Beach, Miami, rocking a gold bikini while simultaneously breastfeeding her daughter, Aria. The crowd cheered wildly as she sauntered out, according to The Sun, as Maria demonstrated her sexiness while removing the outdated stigma surrounding breastfeeding.

Prior to the event, Mara and Aria both shared their excitement on Instagram, with the five-month-old girl giving a wide grin. “The face you make when your mom makes it to the final 16 of the @si_swimsuit Swim Search!! I’m so so so thankful for the entire team at sports illustrated for picking me!… you guys are THE FREAKING BEST! And to EVERY girl that casted from the online submissions to the open call.. you all rock. My fellow girls in the final 16.. LETS DO THIS!!! Congratulations to every single one of you!!!!”

Fans praised and celebrated Mara’s decision to feed her girl while owning the runway. “At the Sports Illustrated Miami Swim Week Fashion Show they had a mom walk the runway while breast feeding her baby… I’m here for it,” @KimiKouture tweeted. “The breastfeeding @SInow model for the win,” added @TheVanessaBlake. “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit fashion show 🔥 just had a model breast-feeding her baby while walking the runway!!! How progressive is that!” @Sh_LegalFox added.

“Wow! WHAT A NIGHT! “ Mara said afterwards. “Words can’t even describe how amazing I feel after being picked to walk the runway for @si_swimsuit. Anyone who knows me, knows it has been a life long dream of mine. I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day. It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least. I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL!

Mara also gushed over her fellow finalists, saying that a breastfeeding mom shouldn’t make headlines since it’s a perfectly natural thing. “Last night there are far more deserving headlines that our world should see. One woman is going to boot camp in two weeks to serve our country, one woman had a mastectomy…and another is a cancer survivor, 2x paralympic gold medalist, as well as a mother herself… Those are the stories that our world should be discussing!!!!” She ended the message with love for MJ Day, editor of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. “She supported me in what I did last night. Without her support this wouldn’t even be discussed!!!! She and the entire Sports Illustrated family are the most amazing and incredible team to have worked with. THANK YOU for letting all 16 of us be our true selves, strong beautiful women!!! Because of you, my daughter is going to grow up in a better world, where she will always feel this way!!!!!!”