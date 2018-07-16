K-Pop Sensation SEVENTEEN Drops Mini-Album ‘You Make My Day’ & Fans Are Living

SEVENTEEN just treated fans to an epic 6-track mini album, titled ‘You Make My Day’ and fans are eternally grateful! Listen to the band’s 5th EP and check out some of the best reactions to the new music!

K-Pop mega-sensation, SEVENTEEN released their fifth EP, a mini album titled, You Make My Day on July 16! The physical release comes in three versions: Meet, Follow, and Set The Sun. You Make My Day consists of six tracks including the album’s title track “Oh My”. The new album will be promoted in between the Ideal Cut concerts in Seoul and concerts scheduled in other countries in Asia.

The 13-member Korean boy band — made up of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, Dino — has been dropping teasers in the days leading up to the album’s release, which fans also went wild over. And, we have to say, these guys extremely loving and dedicated fans! Check out some of the excited reactions to You Make My Day, below!

“I’m living for this! Total creative, total aesthetic,” one fans wrote about the album. “I love every song with what’s good and moonwalked being my favorites besides the title so good seventeen I’m so proud,” another fan wrote. Meanwhile, others were left stunned. “Omg I just got home and saw the mv I’m so shook,” one fan tweeted.

And, then there was this: “I WAS AT MY COUSIN’S WORK AND I WATCHED THE MV DURING BREAK AND I HAD TO RESTRAIN MY SCREAMS!!! YMMD IS SUCH A BOP IM READY TO FIGHT ANYONE THAT DISAGREES,” a very dedicated fan also tweeted.

The full track list includes:

“Oh My!” “Holiday” “Come To Me” “What’s Good” “Moonwalker” “Our Dawn Is Better Than Day”

SEVENTEEN is one of the largest Korean boy bands, who swept the music world by storm through a variety of funkpop and EDM singles. Two of the band’s albums have already hit No. 1 on the Billboard World Albums chart, including November’s Teen, Age, their second LP.