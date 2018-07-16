Selena Gomez Hoping Justin Bieber’s Engagement Will Put The ‘Jelena’ Thing To Rest Forever

Selena Gomez is trying to put the chaos surrounding Justin Bieber’s engagement behind her, starting with the whole ‘Jelena’ nickname! Sel wants ‘no part of Justin’s circus anymore,’ and she means it!

Selena Gomez, 25, wants to cut all ties of association with her ex, Justin Bieber, 24, especially after he proposed to Hailey Baldwin, 21. And, before anyone begins to speculate it’s because Sel is jealous, she’s not. The actress just wants to be left out of things that don’t concern her since she’s not dating Jb any longer. “Selena really just wants to get on with her life. She doesn’t want to be part of the Justin circus anymore,” a source close to Sel tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY!

Although JB has since moved on with Hailey, fans still can’t seem to shake the whole “Jelena” nickname, even when talking about Sel’s past, and she’s over it. “She’s hoping now that he’s engaged to Hailey, everybody will finally lay the whole ‘Jelena’ thing to rest. Selena doesn’t want to be linked to Justin forever,” the insider says. “She’s put that chapter firmly behind her now, and she just wishes everyone else would too.”

You can’t blame Sel for hoping people would disassociate her with her ex. As soon as JB proposed to Hailey, Sel was bombarded by paparazzi and fans online about what she thought of the news.

Soon after the engagement, Sel JB and Hailey were all in New York City on July 9. — Selena was filming a project, meanwhile, her ex and his new fiancee were photographed grabbing dinner and walking around the city. Luckily the exes didn’t run into one another, and the insider notes that Sel was relieved about it.

Despite being “shocked” over the engagement, Sel has been doing pretty well. She was all smiles on a boat with friends when JB got engaged, and she’s been keeping busy with work ever since!

As you may know, JB popped the question in front of a crowd at Bakers Bay Resort in the Bahamas with a massive oval-cut diamond on July 7. JB and Hailey, who dated in 2015 and 2016, rekindled their romance in June 2018.