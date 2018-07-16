Rihanna’s Been Thinking ‘A Lot’ About Having Kids– Will She Start A Family With Hassan?

Oh baby! Rihanna is seriously considering having kids now that she’s 30, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on her timeline and whether or not she wants her boyfriend Hassan Jameel to be the father!

There comes a point in every woman’s life when she starts to wonder if she wants children, and it looks like for Rihanna, 30, that time is now. “Rihanna definitely goes through phases where she thinks about having kids and being a mom, and turning 30 brought up a lot of those feelings in her. But, she knows that it’s definitely not the right time for her right now. Rihanna is super focused on her career at this stage, and that’s her priority, not settling down and starting a family,” a source close to the “Umbrella” singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Rihanna is actually pretty old fashioned, and she would want to be in a stable and committed relationship with somebody before she even considered bringing a baby into the world,” our insider added. So, what about her boyfriend Hassan Jameel?! “Rihanna loves Hassan, and when they see each other they always have an amazing, intense, and passionate time together, but she’s not sure that it would work as a long term, marriage and babies kind of relationship. Rihanna suspects that they are both too similar in many ways to make it work if they were to try and settle down together,” the source continued.

“They are both very alpha and independent, and she thinks it would be a recipe for disaster if they tried to take it to the next level,” the source added. We can certainly understand Rihanna’s apprehension. As we previously reported, the lovebirds were spotted seemingly arguing while on vacation in Mexico on July 9. “So, for now, they’re keeping it as this crazy love affair, and they’re trying to live in the present as much as possible and not force any constraints and boundaries onto what they have,” the source said. Well, I guess we will have to wait and see how this all plays out, especially since their relationship is fairly new.

For those of you who don’t know, Rihanna and Hassan have been dating for a little over a year, but have managed to keep their romance pretty lowkey. However, she did gush over him during an interview with Vogue back in May. “I used to feel guilty about taking personal time. But, also I think I never met someone who was worth it before,” Rihanna told the magazine. How sweet!