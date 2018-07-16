Prince Louis Smiles In Adorable New Christening Pic: Does He Look More Like William Or Kate?

He’s the happiest baby! Prince Louis is smiling from ear to ear in this brand-new portrait from his christening. This is our first really good look at the little prince, so is he taking after mom or dad?

The royal family released a new photo of Prince Louis, 2 months, and mom Kate Middleton, 36, on July 16, just hours after unveiling the prince’s official christening portraits. The latest picture is the most candid photo we’ve seen of Prince Louis yet! Prince Louis smiling is the gift we didn’t know we needed. He’s grinning at something not featured in the photograph while being held in his mother’s arms. Kate looks absolutely radiant. She is smitten with Louis!

Many fans believe Prince Louis is definitely taking after his mom and older brother Prince George, 4. “Louis looks a bit like Catherine when she was baby,” Nissa Nissa tweeted. Another fan tweeted, “ # PrinceLouis looks just like his big brother, George.” While George does resemble dad Prince William, 36, he looks a lot like Kate’s father, Michael Middleton, 69. Princess Charlotte, 3, looks almost exactly like a young Queen Elizabeth II, 92! Princess Charlotte is in love with her baby brother. In one of the christening portraits, she gazes lovingly at Louis and holds his hand!

Meghan Markle, 36, attended her first christening as a member of the royal family. The new aunt was by Prince Harry’s side as they supported Prince William and Kate. The Duchess of Sussex stunned in an olive green dress. She posed for photos with the royal family and fit right in!

While Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, 97, did not attend Prince Louis’ christening, which took place July 9 at St James’s Palace, due to a busy schedule, the rest of the royal family and Kate’s family were there to celebrate baby Louis. Prince Charles, 69, the Duchess of Cornwall, 70, Michael and Carole Middleton, 63, pregnant Pippa Middleton, 34, James Matthews, 42, and James Middleton, 31, were featured in the royal christening portraits. What an amazing day for the royal family!