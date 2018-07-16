See Pic
Hollywood Life

Prince Louis Smiles In Adorable New Christening Pic: Does He Look More Like William Or Kate?

Prince Louis Kate Middleton
Matt Porteous/PA/REX/Shutterstock
FREE FOR NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2018 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Porteous/PA/REX/Shutterstock (9762728a) Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis The Christening of Prince Louis, London, UK - 09 Jul 2018 Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Publications are asked to credit the photographs to Matt Porteous. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released this additional photograph taken Monday 9th July by Matt Porteous in the garden at Clarence House, following Prince Louis's baptism at the Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday July 9, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Christening. Photo credit should read: Matt Porteous/PA Wire
View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Entertainment Editor

He’s the happiest baby! Prince Louis is smiling from ear to ear in this brand-new portrait from his christening. This is our first really good look at the little prince, so is he taking after mom or dad?

The royal family released a new photo of Prince Louis, 2 months, and mom Kate Middleton, 36, on July 16, just hours after unveiling the prince’s official christening portraits. The latest picture is the most candid photo we’ve seen of Prince Louis yet! Prince Louis smiling is the gift we didn’t know we needed. He’s grinning at something not featured in the photograph while being held in his mother’s arms. Kate looks absolutely radiant. She is smitten with Louis!

Many fans believe Prince Louis is definitely taking after his mom and older brother Prince George, 4. “Louis looks a bit like Catherine when she was baby,” Nissa Nissa tweeted. Another fan tweeted, “#PrinceLouis looks just like his big brother, George.” While George does resemble dad Prince William, 36, he looks a lot like Kate’s father, Michael Middleton, 69. Princess Charlotte, 3, looks almost exactly like a young Queen Elizabeth II, 92! Princess Charlotte is in love with her baby brother. In one of the christening portraits, she gazes lovingly at Louis and holds his hand!

Meghan Markle, 36, attended her first christening as a member of the royal family. The new aunt was by Prince Harry’s side as they supported Prince William and Kate. The Duchess of Sussex stunned in an olive green dress. She posed for photos with the royal family and fit right in!

Prince Louis Kate Middleton

While Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, 97, did not attend Prince Louis’ christening, which took place July 9 at St James’s Palace, due to a busy schedule, the rest of the royal family and Kate’s family were there to celebrate baby Louis. Prince Charles, 69, the Duchess of Cornwall, 70, Michael and Carole Middleton, 63, pregnant Pippa Middleton, 34, James Matthews, 42, and James Middleton, 31, were featured in the royal christening portraits. What an amazing day for the royal family!