Olivia Colman Debuts As ‘The Crown’s Queen Elizabeth II: Does She Look Like The Royal?

Here comes the queen! Olivia Colman is taking over for Claire Foy to play Queen Elizabeth II on ‘The Crown.’ The first photo has been released, so does Olivia look as much like the Queen as Claire did? See for yourself!

Olivia Colman, 44, has arrived, people. And she’s ready to win all the awards. Netflix released the first photo from The Crown season 3 premiere on July 16. Olivia transforms into Queen Elizabeth II, now 92, in the picture, looking royal and regal while sipping tea. This is the very first look of Olivia as the monarch. Claire Foy has played Queen Elizabeth II for two seasons on The Crown. The show was recently nominated for a whopping 13 Emmys!

Like Claire, Olivia looks very similar to Queen Elizabeth II. While Claire played the queen in her early years as she came to power, Olivia is taking on the role of Elizabeth as she ages into her 40s. Olivia has Queen Elizabeth II’s hairstyle and fashion down pat. Olivia will play the royal for seasons 3 and 4 before another actress will take over. The show will last six seasons total. The third season will cover Queen Elizabeth II from 1964 until the early 1970s. Filming is expected to start in July 2018, with the new season premiering in 2019. We can hardly wait!

The Crown is getting an entirely new cast for its highly-anticipated third season. Outlander star Tobias Menzies, 44, is playing Prince Philip, now 97, who was previously played by Matt Smith, 35. Oscar nominee Helena Bonham Carter, 52, will take over for Vanessa Kirby, 30, in the role of Princess Margaret. House of Cards star Ben Daniels, 54, will play Princess Margaret’s husband, Lord Snowdon, who was played by Matthew Goode, 40, in season 2.

One royal who will not be featured in the third season is the late Princess Diana. “Diana’s not in this season,” casting director Nina Gold told Vanity Fair. She added that “when we do get to her, that is going to be pretty interesting.” As we all know, Princess Diana didn’t come into Prince Charles’ life until the late 1970s.