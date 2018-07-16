MTV VMA Nominations 2018: Cardi B, Drake & More — Full List
The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are only a few short weeks away, and the nominees have finally been revealed. Check out the full list of MTV VMA nominations now!
The 2018 VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT across MTV’s global network of channels. Cardi B, who just gave birth to her first child, leads the nominees with 10 nominations, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year. Beyonce and JAY-Z were close behind with 8 nominations for their recent hit single “APESH**T.”
Drake just dropped his latest album, Scorpion, and he’s already getting nominations. His song “God’s Plan” is nominated for Video of the Year and Song of the Year. Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, and Taylor Swift also receive a number of nominations. See the full list below.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
SONG OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Dua Lipa – “New Rules”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar”
BEST NEW ARTIST (Presented by Taco Bell®)
Bazzi
Cardi B
Chloe x Halle
Hayley Kiyoko
Lil Pump
Lil Uzi Vert
BEST COLLABORATION
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
The Carters – “APES**T”
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”
N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
JULY 2018 – Chloe x Halle
JUNE 2018 – Sigrid
MAY 2018 – Lil Xan
APRIL 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko
MARCH 2018 – Jessie Reyez
FEBRUARY 2018 – Tee Grizzley
JANUARY 2018 – Bishop Briggs
DECEMBER 2017 – Grace VanderWaal
NOVEMBER 2017 – Why Don’t We
OCTOBER 2017 – PRETTYMUCH
SEPTEMBER 2017 – SZA
AUGUST 2017 – Kacy Hill
JULY 2017 – Khalid
JUNE 2017 – Kyle
MAY 2017 – Noah Cyrus
BEST POP
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”
Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
P!nk – “What About Us”
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”
The Carters – “APES**T”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
J. Cole – “ATM”s
Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”
Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”
BEST LATIN
Daddy Yankee – “Dura”
J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente”
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”
Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa”
Maluma – “Felices los 4”
Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje”
BEST DANCE
Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”
The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”
David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”
Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence”
Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”
BEST ROCK
Fall Out Boy – “Champion”
Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”
Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”
Linkin Park – “One More Light” –
Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”
Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”
VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”
Drake – ‘God’s Plan”
Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”
Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains” – Def Jam Recordings – Cinematography by Pau Castejón
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Cinematography by Benoit Debie
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Cinematography by Larkin Seiple
Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – “River” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records – Cinematography by Jonathan Sela
BEST DIRECTION
The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Directed by Ricky Saix
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Directed by Hiro Murai
Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records – Directed by Karena Evans
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records – Directed by Jason Koenig
Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something” – RCA Records – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records – Directed by Jay Martin
BEST ART DIRECTION
The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday
J. Cole – “ATM” – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records – Art Direction by Miles Mullin
Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen
SZA – “The Weekend” – TDE/RCA Records – Art Direction by SZA and Solange
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Art Direction by Brett Hess
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf
Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by KPP
Eminem ft. Beyoncé – “Walk On Water” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars” – TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris
Maroon 5 – “Wait” – 222/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by TIMBER
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens
The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Choreography by Sherrie Silver
Dua Lipa – “IDGAF” – Warner Bros. Records – Choreography by Marion Motin
Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” – RCA Records – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev
BEST EDITING
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records – Editing by Jacquelyn London
The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Editing by Ernie Gilbert
Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Editing by Deji Laray
N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – i am OTHER/Columbia Records – Editing by Taylor Ward
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo
Starting July 16, fans can vote for their favorites across eight VMA categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, and more by visiting vma.mtv.com until Aug. 10. Voting for the Best New Artist award, presented by Taco Bell, will be active until the VMA broadcast.