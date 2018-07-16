MTV VMA Nominations 2018: Cardi B, Drake & More — Full List

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are only a few short weeks away, and the nominees have finally been revealed. Check out the full list of MTV VMA nominations now!

The 2018 VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT across MTV’s global network of channels. Cardi B, who just gave birth to her first child, leads the nominees with 10 nominations, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year. Beyonce and JAY-Z were close behind with 8 nominations for their recent hit single “APESH**T.”

Drake just dropped his latest album, Scorpion, and he’s already getting nominations. His song “God’s Plan” is nominated for Video of the Year and Song of the Year. Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, and Taylor Swift also receive a number of nominations. See the full list below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar”

BEST NEW ARTIST (Presented by Taco Bell®)

Bazzi

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

BEST COLLABORATION

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

JULY 2018 – Chloe x Halle

JUNE 2018 – Sigrid

MAY 2018 – Lil Xan

APRIL 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko

MARCH 2018 – Jessie Reyez

FEBRUARY 2018 – Tee Grizzley

JANUARY 2018 – Bishop Briggs

DECEMBER 2017 – Grace VanderWaal

NOVEMBER 2017 – Why Don’t We

OCTOBER 2017 – PRETTYMUCH

SEPTEMBER 2017 – SZA

AUGUST 2017 – Kacy Hill

JULY 2017 – Khalid

JUNE 2017 – Kyle

MAY 2017 – Noah Cyrus

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

P!nk – “What About Us”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

J. Cole – “ATM”s

Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”

BEST LATIN

Daddy Yankee – “Dura”

J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa”

Maluma – “Felices los 4”

Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje”

BEST DANCE

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”

Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence”

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”

BEST ROCK

Fall Out Boy – “Champion”

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Linkin Park – “One More Light” –

Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”

Drake – ‘God’s Plan”

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”

Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains” – Def Jam Recordings – Cinematography by Pau Castejón

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Cinematography by Benoit Debie

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Cinematography by Larkin Seiple

Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – “River” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records – Cinematography by Jonathan Sela

BEST DIRECTION

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Directed by Ricky Saix

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Directed by Hiro Murai

Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records – Directed by Karena Evans

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records – Directed by Jason Koenig

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something” – RCA Records – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records – Directed by Jay Martin

BEST ART DIRECTION

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday

J. Cole – “ATM” – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records – Art Direction by Miles Mullin

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen

SZA – “The Weekend” – TDE/RCA Records – Art Direction by SZA and Solange

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Art Direction by Brett Hess

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by KPP

Eminem ft. Beyoncé – “Walk On Water” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars” – TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris

Maroon 5 – “Wait” – 222/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by TIMBER

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Choreography by Sherrie Silver

Dua Lipa – “IDGAF” – Warner Bros. Records – Choreography by Marion Motin

Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” – RCA Records – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev

BEST EDITING

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records – Editing by Jacquelyn London

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Editing by Ernie Gilbert

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Editing by Deji Laray

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – i am OTHER/Columbia Records – Editing by Taylor Ward

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo

Starting July 16, fans can vote for their favorites across eight VMA categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, and more by visiting vma.mtv.com until Aug. 10. Voting for the Best New Artist award, presented by Taco Bell, will be active until the VMA broadcast.