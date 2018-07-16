Melania Trump Wears Another Gorgeous Yellow Dress Meeting President Putin — See Pics

Another day, another stellar dress for Melania Trump! The FLOTUS stunned in Gucci meeting with the First Lady of Finland and Vladimir Putin at the Russia / US Summit. See pics of her chic outfit here!

The world was watching as Donald Trump met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland on July 16, after spending three days with the royal family in England, and the leaders of NATO before that. While it’s unknown at this moment what the two heads of state are discussing (probably something terrible, let’s be honest), what we DO know is that US first lady Melania Trump looked amazing for the visit. She wore a gorgeous yellow coat dress by Gucci, with buttons down the front and a large collar. She wore a gorgeous butterfly belt, and actually matched the First Lady of Finland, who was also wearing a dress covered in butterflies.

She even rocked matching yellow shoes. It’s really no surprise that the first lady looked like a million bucks during the Russian summit. Her state visit to the UK was marked by incredible fashion moments. For the state dinner with Prime Minister Theresa May, she wore yellow as well. She looked like Belle from Beauty and the Beast in a delicate yellow gown with a sheer cape. The off-the-shoulder dress was simply breathtaking.

She wore two awesome looks the next day, rocking a smart, off-white skirt suit with a high neckline to meet Queen Elizabeth II. Paired with sensible heels and a chic updo, she looked classy and refined. She also supported British fashion by donning a striped Victoria Beckham fit-and-flare dress in beige, blue, and red colorblock panels. We have been loving her fashion during this trip!