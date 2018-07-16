Meghan Markle ‘Heartbroken’ Over Dad’s ‘Betrayal’: Is She Going To Cut Him Out Of Her Life?

Meghan Markle’s dad is at it again, speaking to the press about his daughter even though it’s so humiliating for her. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if she’s going to cut him out of her life for good.

Meghan Markle‘s dad Thomas has gone against her wishes yet again and has spoken to the UK media about his Duchess of Sussex daughter. He dissed the British Royal Family as “outdated” to The Sun and called the 36-year-old’s new dress code “ridiculous.” He also added that he thinks the royal family is putting too much pressure on Meghan and that he thinks “she is terrified” in her new role. “Meghan loves her dad but he’s making it more and more difficult for her to have a relationship with him. Trust is one of the most important things to Meghan and how can she trust him when he goes and shares their private conversations with the media like he’s done in the past,” a friend of Meghan’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Meghan’s bewildered by her dad’s actions and doesn’t know how to handle this. It’s very sad because she should be able to trust her own dad, but he keeps doing and saying things that make it impossible. As much as Meghan is living a fairytale, her life isn’t perfect. The state of things with her dad is a huge heartbreak for her, the way he’s behaved is such a betrayal,” our insider continues.

“Right now she’s trying to navigate so many new things, including how to maintain a relationship with her dad when she can’t trust him to keep anything confidential. It’s a work in progress but her dad’s latest interview complaining about her and painting himself as the victim yet again certainly won’t have helped things,” our source adds. “The fact is is she can’t trust him and her loyalty is to her husband Prince Harry now and her new Royal family,” the friend says.

73-year-old Thomas — who skipped out on Meghan’s royal wedding due to a paid paparazzi photo scandal followed by an alleged heart surgery — ran his mouth yet again to the British press. “I think she is terrified,” Thomas told The Sun in a July 15 interview. “I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now,” he added. “This is a pained smile.”

“It really worries me. I think she’s under too much pressure,” he continued. “There’s a high price to pay to be married to that family.” He also revealed that his daughter has cut off contact with him, as he claims she has stopped answering his calls and that Kensington Palace won’t return his texts. He made a public plea to Meghan via the publication, saying “If I had one message for her it would be that I’m sorry for anything that went wrong. I’d like to put our differences behind us and get together. I miss you very much.”