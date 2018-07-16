Meghan Markle: Why She Removed Her Hat At Wimbledon — Was She Following Royal Protocol?

Meghan Markle was a fixture at Wimbledon this weekend, and all eyes were on her reaction to her BFF Serena Williams’ match, and her fabulous fashion! But, why did the Duchess remove her adorable hat when she arrived?

These days, it seems like everyone is looking for Meghan Markle, 36, to make another royal faux pas! But, the Duchess of Sussex seems to be coming into her role with ease, and is very attune to royal protocol and the rules of the land! Over the weekend, Meghan and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton attended the Championship Finals at Wimbledon, and Prince Harry‘s wife was seen holding her super cute Madewell panama hat throughout the match. Many wondered if her move had something to do with royal protocol, but actually, it was tennis protocol! Meghan was photographed ahead of entering Centre Court, with her adorable white hat on her head, but as soon as she walked into the facility, it was in her hand where it remained the rest of the day. Women in the Royal Box are asked to not wear hats, to avoid blocking the view of the people behind them.

Interestingly, when Meghan attended Wimbledon in 2016, she was rocking the same hat, except on her head, since she wasn’t sitting in the Royal Box! Luckily this time around, Meghan’s overall look was fabulous on its own, so her hat was just an added bonus! The Duchess wore an outfit by Ralph Lauren, an homage to the first time she met Harry — when she was set up with him by a Ralph Lauren PR girl, while she was in town for Wimbledon. So cute! The look included a blue and white striped button-down long-sleeve, tucked into high-waisted wide-leg white pants. Kate was similarly as fashionable wearing a black and white polka-dotted dress by one of her favorite designers, Jenny Packham.

Although Meghan’s close friend Serena Williams didn’t take the W, Meghan and Kate were still on their feet cheering for her as she delivered an emotional interview following her loss. This marked the sister-in-laws first public outing as a duo, and they seemed to be getting along swimmingly, smiling together and whispering at certain points of the match.