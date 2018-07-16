Madonna & All Six Of Her Kids Visit Malawi Hospital On Opening Anniversary — See Pics

In further proof that Madonna is an angel on earth, the singer and her children spent a full day at the Malawi hospital that she helped open one year ago.

Madonna, 59, very well might prove to be one of the most iconic pop stars of our generation, but she also continues to prove she has a heart of gold. July 16 marked the one year anniversary of Mercy James Centre for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, the Malawi hospital that Madonna opened in 2017. The hospital, which the singer named after one of her adoptive daughters, was the first of it’s kind for the East African country, which severely lacks children’s healthcare facilities. Madonna didn’t miss out on the celebration when the hospital turned one-year-old on July 16, and hopped on a flight to the country to witness it in person. Madonna didn’t head to Malawi solo though – she took a few special guests! All six of Madonna’s children made the trip, including Lourdes Leon, 21, Rocco Ritchie, 17, Mercy James, 12, David Banda, 12, and her five-year-old twins, Estere and Stella.

Madonna’s entire fam looked picture perfect in snapshots from the special day, and were beaming with smiles! Madonna looked especially ecstatic to be back in the country, where she is known for conducting extensive charity work. Her organization, Raising Malawi, pledges to “support orphans and vulnerable children in Malawi through health, education and community support.” The singer first established the charity organization back in 2006.

The one year anniversary of the hospital also marked the first trip back to Malawi for Madonna’s adoptive twins, Estere and Stella. Madonna adopted her adorable daughters from the country back in 2017. “I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” Madonna wrote to her fans via social media at the time. Even in just one year, Madonna’s twins seem to have grown so much! Plus, Lordes, Rocco, Mercy, and David, all seem to be growing faster than we can keep up with too. It seems like just yesterday Madonna was calling Lourdes her baby girl. She is definitely not so little anymore!

Madonna and her family are too precious! It’s unbelievable that Madonna has had time to give back while also working on her 14th studio album, and we’re giving her major props.