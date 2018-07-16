Kim Kardashian Vs Taylor Swift: Who Pulled Off The Perfect Romper Look?

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian both know how to rock a romper! After each lady chose to wear a one-piece on July 15, we had to ask: Who wore it better?

Let’s be honest, Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian are very different people. So, it’s no surprise that when both ladies decided to rock rompers on July 15, that they chose to go different routes with their perspective outfits. Kim K flaunted her signature curves in a more revealing romper, and Taylor played it safe in a floral getup that aired more on the side of cute, than sexy. We’re not gonna lie though, both ladies were looking fierce!

Kim Kardashian’s romper was a statement look, worn for her ‘pink carpet’ appearance at Beautycon 2018 in Los Angeles, California. The incredibly sexy look from Dolce & Gabbana had cameras flashing, and Kim looked incredible from every angle in the form-fitting one piece. Taylor wasn’t quite so daring as she romped around town the same day. The pop star took to the New York City streets in a long-sleeved floral romper that tied at the waist. She paired it with thigh high suede boots, and a pair of round frame sunglasses from Elie Saab, which gave the look a total 70’s vibe!

While Kim’s striking outfit was definitely a talking point at Beautycon, the best surprise of the day was her date, five-year-old North West! Kim decided to bring her daughter along for the fun-filled day, and documented the trip to the event via her Instagram stories.“Look who my date is to BeautyCon. We did our hair the same way. Right? Are you my date?” Kim lovingly asked her daughter. While North West may have been giving her the silent treatment in the video, we bet she was more than excited to hit the carpet with mom.

Taylor might have opted for a more effortless look here, due to the fact she was already having a crazy weekend. Just one night before, Taylor got stuck mid-air while performing at a concert! The staging malfunction occurred at her Philadelphia Reputation show, while the singer was performing her hit “Delicate.”While Taylor eventually made it safely back down to the stage, we don’t blame her for keeping the rest of the weekend relatively risk-free.