How Khloe Kardashian Lost 33 Pounds Of Baby Weight In 3 Months

Khloe looks amazing after baby. She says she didn’t pressure herself to hit a certain number, but she’s lost over 30 months so far! See how she did it here.

“You asked, so here’s where I’m at with my weight post-baby,” Khloe Kardashian wrote on her app and website on July 16. “After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week. Here is where I am at currently. True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly.”

Khloe eats heathy and goes into beast mode at the gym, so it’s not a surprise she dropped the pounds fast! “I’m chalking this up to the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy.” That’s right, it’s perfectly fine and actually ENCOURAGED for expecting mothers to work out while they are pregnant. Ask your doctor about a plan that is right for you.

True’s Mom A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 25, 2018 at 7:52am PDT

Khloe says, “I never compare myself to other women as every woman has their own journey. We also all have different priorities in our day-to-day lives. One of mine is having that one hour where I can be selfish and alone in my place of refuge. Staying healthy and active is something that’s very important to me. Exercise is something I’ve always used to maintain my sanity and relieve stress. And, now that I have a baby, I still want to keep something that’s my time, my space, something I’m doing for myself.” She’s an inspiration!