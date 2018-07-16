Justin Bieber ‘Protective’ Of Hailey Baldwin During $7K 2-Day Miami Getaway

Justin Bieber’s love for new fiancee Hailey Baldwin is stronger than ever and he’s been feeling like he wants to take extra care of her during their romantic getaways across the globe. Find out how he did just that during their most recent Miami trip.

Aw! Justin Bieber, 24, has decided to make it a priority to make sure his time with fiancee Hailey Baldwin, 21, is as private and safe as possible and he did just that during their most recent romantic Miami getaway. “Justin and Hailey remained private, low-key and looked very much happy and in love during their trip to Miami,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “The pair of love birds kept a low profile during their brief stay in Miami. Justin wanted their trip to Miami to be romantic and has been protective of Hailey since he has made her his fiancee. They were in town for a modeling appearance Hailey was making and they stayed at the Tower Penthouse Suite at the SLS Miami for a couple of nights which costs $3550 a night. The romantic suite is about 1044 square feet with ocean views, a king size bed and private balcony.”

The Miami settings definitely sound like a dream so huge props to Justin! The “Let Me Love You” singer made headlines during the trip when he didn’t mind baring his behind in soaking wet boxer briefs after taking a dip in the hotel pool. Hailey also took in the moment as she adorably giggled at her man. We swear, no matter what these two do, everything always seems perfect and they always look so in love.

Although their summer vacations have seemed neverending, the young stars will most likely settle in at some point to plan their upcoming wedding. There’s been no date announced yet but since they want privacy, they may not let the public know. Still, we can’t help but get excited for what’s sure to be an amazing day!