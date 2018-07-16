Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green Engaged? Billionaire Heiress Seen Wearing Huge Rock On That Finger

What do you do weeks after your divorce from your ex is finalized? If you’re Jeremy Meeks, one option is getting engaged to your baby mama. Now Chloe Green is seen flaunting a very big diamond and we’ve got tons of questions!

It’s been a whirlwind year for Topshop heiress Chloe Green. In summer 2017 the 27-year-old Brit sparked a scandal by hooking up with then married model Jeremy Meeks, aka Hot Felon. Now she’s got the man – and a new baby, 1-month-old Jayden – could she be shopping for a wedding dress soon? On July 14 the new mom was spotted going for a stroll in the south of France with her baby daddy, and she was flashing a gigantic diamond on her engagement ring finger. SEE PHOTOS OF CHLOE GREEN’S RING HERE.

The bling was especially noticeable because everything else Chloe was wearing – while elegant – was very simple. She wore a long, flowing pink dress paired with Grecian style sandals. Her hair gathered up into a bun, and sporting barely any makeup, there was nothing to make the billionaire heiress stand out. But who needs to dress up an outfit when you’ve got a huge diamond practically weighing down your left hand? Jeremy and Chloe looked like a cute, modern family, strolling through the French town of Antibes along with Jeremy Jr. – the son the model had with his ex-wife Melissa Meeks. It’s not the first time that Chloe has sparked rumors she’s about to officially become a stepmom. In December 2017 she was photographed wearing a similar looking ring on her engagement finger, during a shopping trip with Jeremy in Malibu, California.

For those cynical folks who believe that Jeremy is only with Chloe because of her family’s money, he has slammed those suspicions. In a November 2017 interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Mirror, he said, “I’ve never been happier in my life than right now. We’ve found love, we’re in love and we are very happy. I love Chloe for her and if she didn’t have a dollar I wouldn’t give a s*** because we’re so happy.” Jeremy, who met his new baby mama at a party during the Cannes Festival in 2017, also added, “[When] I met Chloe I had no clue who she was, she was just Chloe to me and she still is. I love her for her.”