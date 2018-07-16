‘Teen Mom 2’ Star & Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Javi Marroquin Expecting Baby Boy With New GF

We love a good gender reveal! As if it wasn’t already exciting enough to find out that Javi’s girlfriend is pregnant with a little one, the two announced that they are expecting a baby boy. Congrats!

And just like that, Kailyn Lowry‘s son is getting a little brother! No, the Teen Mom star isn’t pregnant again — it’s her ex-husband who’s expecting. Javi Marroquin, 25, and his girlfriend Lauren Comeau have only been dating for a few months, but they announced that they had a little one on the way back in May, which put the biggest smile back on 4-year-old Lincoln Marshall Marroquin‘s face. And now it’s official — he’s getting a little bro! Yay! We bet Lincoln was so excited, especially because he was right there for the big gender reveal on July 15.

The soon-to-be big brother wore a gray shirt that read (what else?) BIG BROTHER on his back, while his dad and Lauren sported blue and pink Mom and Dad tees. Lauren’s featured an beautiful baby bump, of course! So how did they make the announcement? The couple shared the big news with their fans by posting a pic of themselves surrounded by blue smoke. “Your mom, big bro and I love you already,” Javi wrote. Guess that means they’re having a boy — but we know they would have been happy either way! After all, when Javi told his Instagram followers that Lauren was pregnant he wrote, “A baby is a blessing and I am ecstatic.” Aw!

Looks like these two are getting their happy ending! Lauren and Javi started dating in 2017 after meeting at a mutual friend’s wedding, but took a break, which is when Javi started seeing Teen Mom star Brianna DeJesus. Now, though, these two are back and growing their fam. We wish them the best.

Wondering what Javi’s ex-wife thinks of this? Well, you’re just going to have to wait because Kailyn has been mum’s the word so far. And when news of Laura’s pregnancy emerged in May, all she said on Twitter was, “I am wishing him and his new family the best. I have no hard feelings about the baby whatsoever despite what people are saying.”