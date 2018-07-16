Indiana Dad Accidentally Kills Adorable Daughter, 6, While Cleaning His Handgun

So sad. A six-year-old girl is dead after her father was cleaning what he though was an unloaded handgun. Instead a bullet went off, killing his daughter. We’ve got the details.

How tragic. A Salem, Indiana father was cleaning his gun on July 16, thinking the weapon wasn’t loaded. Apparently he didn’t check hard enough as a bullet was in the chamber and the handgun went off. His six-year-old daughter Makayla Bowling was standing nearby and was shot in the head. She was transported via air ambulance to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The Indiana State Police was called in to investigate the case, but don’t believe foul play was involved.

At this point it just seems like a horrible accident. Police have turned over their information to prosecutors to determine if any charges will be filed against Makayla’s father, who police are not naming. He must feel absolutely devastated that his actions caused the death of his daughter. It’s probably a good reminder to parents everywhere that guns are deadly weapons and probably not the best thing to handle around children, especially if a careful inspection hasn’t been done to make sure it’s not loaded.

Makalya’s death comes just over a year after another young Indiana girl died in an accidental shooting involving her dad’s handgun. Nine-year-old Olivia Hummel was shot in the head on June 12, 2017 inside her family home in Hobart, Indiana. Her dad was showing her his handgun when the weapon accidentally fired. 33-year-old Eric Hummel later pled not guilty to charges of felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death, battery resulting in death of a person less than 14, reckless homicide and two counts of neglect of a dependent. Eric reportedly told an officer on scene that day, “I thought (the gun) was empty.”