Halsey Warns Fans Not To ’Sleep With Your Ex’ Weeks After G-Eazy Split: Did They Hook Up?

Whoa. Halsey said she recently learned that it’s not a good idea to hook up ‘with your ex.’ Does this mean she and G-Eazy recently had some ‘breakup sex?

“I learned recently it’s OK to be alone! Being alone is enough,” Halsey, 23, told her fans during a July 14 performance at The Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey, according to Us Weekly. Right before singing “Sorry,” Halsey relayed this advice, seemingly citing her breakup with G-Eazy, 29. She also offered a second insight that raised a few eyebrows. “The second lesson I learned is don’t sleep with your ex.”

Huh. “Don’t sleep with your ex.” Which ex would that be, Halsey? Did she and G-Eazy hook up after their breakup? The two called it quits on July 3, so it’s possible that they had a romantic rendezvous since then. Of course, she could have been talking about a different ex. Halsey has been romantically linked to (according to Clevvr): Matt Healy of The 1975; actress Ruby Rose; Norwegian producer/singer-songwriter LIDO; and Jared Leto, who she got flirty with during Coachella 2016. It could have been someone who Halsey dated before she became one of the biggest singers in the world.

Or, it could have been G-Eazy. After all, in the early days after the split, Halsey was missing her boyfriend “like crazy” a source close to Halsey EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Initially, Halsey (born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) was second-guessing the decision to call it quits with G-Eazy (born Gerald Gillum.) She was also out on tour, meaning she was away from her support network of friends, family and loved ones, those who would reassure her that taking a break was the right idea. The split, coupled with touring, seemed to weigh heavily on Halsey, as she broke down in tears while performing “Sorry” on July 6.

Of course, that was then. Since then, G-Eazy was spotted partying at Warwick in Hollywood on July 12, and seeing her ex leaving the nightclub with a car full of girls left Halsey feeling like she had been punched in the gut. Halsey had hoped that G-Eazy wouldn’t jump back into the “playboy” lifestyle so soon after their break, so maybe this might have had her regretting some decisions?

Halsey was spotted hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly after her split, but though they were once rumored to be dating, a source close to Halsey said the two are “strictly friends,” and that at this points, she’s “single and not ready to mingle.”