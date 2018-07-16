Hailey Baldwin Vs. Selena Gomez: Who Is Rocking The Best Summer Style in 2018?

Justin Bieber has dated his fair share of fashionistas, and now he’s engaged to the ultimate style star Hailey Baldwin! Not to mention, his longtime love Selena Gomez has her own incredible fashion! Check out Hailey & Sel’s best summer looks!

Summer fashion is a time to try new trends, take risks, and find the best way to stay cool with your clothes on. Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez have mastered that challenge, especially for summer 2018! While Hailey’s new, $500,000 engagement ring is an incredible accessory to her summer style, her looks even before that addition were on-point! Hailey kicked off her summer of style with a casual look back in late May, when she was walking through NYC in a pair of light-wash jeans, a white cropped top and an oversized Gucci sweater. Her cozy outfit was perfect for that cool weather we were having through May! Similarly, Selena Gomez has been spotted combining comfort with style, when she recently stepped out in a black T-shirt that read “Only The Strong Survive” and a trendy pair of grey sweats.

Of course, these ladies have impressed us with their dresses during the hot summers months too! One of our favorite looks on Hailey was her choice for the Whitney Museum Gala! The model rocked a leather strapless midi-dress with a high pony and absolutely stunned. Selena, on the other hand, was carefree and stunning in a floral Oscar de la Renta set for the premiere of her new film Hotel Transylvania 3. While promoting the movie, Selena stayed with the floral trend and appeared in a long-sleeve printed dress during a press video with Buzzfeed. Hailey has also been loving prints this summer, evident during one of her Brooklyn dates with JB! The 21-year-old was spotted wearing a leopard long-sleeve shirt tucked into a pair of loose-fitting jean shorts that were cinched with a Chanel belt. So cute!

Both of these ladies have kept things casual and light this summer, with a combo of crop tops and sweats, matching sets and sundresses! It’s hard to say whether Sel or Hailey is winning summer style! Click through out gallery to check out their recent, cute looks and decide for yourself!