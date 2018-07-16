George Clooney Limps Walking From Private Jet Just 5 Days After Terrifying Crash

Poor George. The actor was spotted for a second time since his terrifying scooter crash in Italy. He was videoed limping as he exited a private jet on July 15. Clooney’s clearly still dealing with his injuries following his hospitalization…

George Clooney, 57, is a trooper! The actor was spotted suffering a brutal limp on Sunday, July 15, when he made his way (slowly) off his private jet. Clooney is clearly on the mend and still suffering from injuries just five days after his frightening scooter crash, which occurred in Italy on July 10. He was hospitalized for a brief time and released on the same day of the crash. And, although he’s walking on his own, it’s hard to watch the father of two struggle like this. Watch the latest video of Clooney after his accident, below.

Clooney’s private jet touched down in Rome, where he’s reportedly set to resume filming on his new Hulu series Catch-22. The actor was in the middle of filming the series when his scooter was struck by a Sedan on the island of Sardinia. He was thrown from his scooter when another vehicle cut across the path Clooney was taking. He reportedly felt “a slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one leg and an arm,” and was given an MRI at the nearby John Paul II hospital, according to local outlet, La Nuova.

George Clooney seen limping while exiting a private jet in Rome on July 15, just five days after being injured in a scooter accident (Courtesy of TMZ).

“George Clooney was treated and released from an Olbia hospital,” his rep confirmed to HollywoodLife at the time. “He is recovering at his home and will be fine.” The video from the crash is terrifying to watch, as it shows the moment of impact, which reports claimed Clooney was driving at an estimated 60 mph when he was hit, and thrown 20 feet into the air. His wife, Amal, 40, reportedly rushed to his side upon hearing the news of the crash.

The first photos of Clooney after the crash emerged on July 12, just two days after the crash. The actor was photographed (as seen in the above attached gallery) moving slowly, with the help of the airport ground staff and his wife, as they entered his private jet with their 1-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander. The family left Rome for a short time following the crash, and Clooney has since returned (as seen above), to finish his work duties. Talk about a tough guy! — We’re wishing you a speedy recovery, George!