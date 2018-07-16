Drake Chills With The Real ‘Kiki’ From ‘In My Feelings’ — Getting Back Together?

Drake was spotted with the mysterious K’yanna Barber, who he reportedly sang about in his new tune ‘In My Feelings’, at Delilah’s in West Hollywood on July 14 and it totally has us wondering if their love is back on!

It looks like love may still be in the air for Drake! The rapper was seen with the real “Kiki” from the song “In My Feelings”, K’yanna Barber at Delilah’s in West Hollywood on the night of July 14 and it’s leading us to believe their relationship is back on! The duo were seen together after Drake and his father, Dennis Graham, pulled up to the popular late night spot and went in. K’yanna’s friend posted a video on Instagram of Drake and K’yanna having a great time before later deleting the post causing some serious speculation that K’yanna is indeed the real Kiki and that there definitely might be more than a friendship going on between her and the singer. CHECK OUT THE VIDEO OF DRAKE & K’YANNA TOGETHER HERE!

K’yanna is the woman from Oakland, CA that most people believe Drake sang about in the popular tune off his new album Scorpion after his fans put on a serious investigation into who the lucky lady could be. At first, it was believed that the woman was Drake’s childhood girlfriend Keshia “KeKe” Chante but a “credible source close to the situation” later confirmed it was K’yanna, who is affiliated with the Hyphy Hoochies, according to Genius. That source definitely seems right after their time together this weekend!

His mysterious relationship with “Kiki” isn’t the only thing Drake opened up about on the tell-all album. He also finally confirmed he has a son after tons of rumors and even sang about his struggles in becoming a father after being with someone he barely knew. The album is already becoming one of his most talked about for the brutal honesty it brings and has given Drake a lot of props for coming forward with what’s going on in his life after a lot of controversy.

Now that Drake seems to be more open than ever before about his personal life, we may get some answers into his relationship with K’yanna soon! Perhaps he’ll put out some more music about it!