Putin Shades Trump By Showing Up An Hour Late To Summit & Hillary Trolls Donald As Unpatriotic

Maybe Donald Trumps should have canceled his meeting with Vladimir Putin, after all? First, Hillary Clinton mocked Trump over playing for the Russians and then, Vlad decided to keep Donny waiting!

President Donald Trump, 72, got a taste of his own medicine on July 16, courtesy of Russian president Vladimir Putin, 65. Donald, who has quickly gained a reputation of arriving late to meetings, was left hanging ahead of his face-to-face with Putin in Finland. The Russian leader’s plane arrived in Helsinki almost an hour after the summit was supposed to take place, according to The Guardian. Donald, having waited for so long, then delayed his arrival at the Presidential palace, in what many have interpreted as a case of “diplomatic gamesmanship.” Or, in other words, these two heads of state are acting like egotistical manbabies. Great.

If being stood up by Putin wasn’t bad enough, Hillary Clinton, 70, got a sick burn in ahead of the summit. After watching France defeat Croatia in the FIFA World Cup (which took place, coincidentally, in Russia), Hillary had sports on the mind. “Question for president Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?” That’s something many Americans have wondered, since Trump’s recent NATO meeting has been called a disaster by critics. While spending time with America’s allies, he insulted Germany by saying they’re “captive to Russia” (they’re not), skipped out on two meetings with world leaders and said the US might “go it alone,” indicating America might leave NATO, per VOX.

Trump hasn’t really triumphed during this European trip. In addition to upsetting America’s allies and getting into this one-upsmanship thing with Putin, the president committed a royal faux pas while meeting with the Queen of England! While visiting Windsor Palace on July 13 for his first official meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, Donald broke protocol by walking in front of the queen as they strolled the grounds inside of the castle. That’s a major etiquette no-no, and one that will likely earn Donald a Bad Manners Award at the end of the year.

Possibly because both men showed up late, the Trump-Putting meeting lasted more than the scheduled 90 minutes, according to CNN. As of this writing, the meeting was still going. Reporters were ushered out of the room where the two men were set to have their tete-a-tete. What are they talking about? Is Trump bringing up how special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russians nationals over illegal interference in the 2016 election? Maybe, if Trump remembers whose team he’s on.