Celebs Slam Trump As A ‘Traitor’ After Meeting With Putin: Mark Hamill, James Gunn & More

Donald Trump was called a ‘traitor’ and received some serious backlash from celebrities on Twitter after he met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin for a summit in Helsinki on July 16.

Mark Hamill, James Gunn and many other celebs took to Twitter on July 16 to call out Donald Trump, 72, after he met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin for a summit and seemed to praise Russia and diss America. Things got brutal when the president was shockingly first trolled and indirectly called a “traitor” to the U.S. by Dictionary.com’s Twitter account, which defined the term, before a plethora of other tweets from various stars were posted about the controversial meeting.

“Today, July 16th, 2018, a date which will live in infamy, the United States of America was suddenly & deliberately attacked & betrayed by our “President”. We will gain the inevitable triumph, so help us all true patriots.#TreasonSummit #PresidentAsset,”Mark’s tweet read. Michael Moore also took to Twitter to state his opinion. “Trump is asked, Who are you going to believe—the Russians or your own officers? And he refused to choose! Do you support your troops or Putin — and he wouldn’t choose! So my first thought goes out to those who serve this country— I’m so sorry the Commander-in-Chief is a traitor,” Michael posted.

Former governor of CA Arnold Schwarzenegger also tweeted a video in which he expressed his anger about Donald’s actions. In the video, he called the meeting “embarrassing” and said Donald looked like a “little wet noodle and fan boy” in front of Putin. James tweeted about Donald’s agreements during the appearance. “If you really don’t think Trump is in Putin’s pocket after he agrees with Putin over every US national security & law enforcement agency on the world stage, you’re blind. This is a betrayal to our country. Trump is a traitor & should be impeached. # TreasonSummit,” his tweet read.

During the meeting, Donald didn’t place blame on Russia for messing with the 2016 election and instead talked about the “stupidity” of the U.S. intelligence agencies who investigated the interference. Many believe he didn’t criticize Russia like he should have and took the low road when he talked bad about his own country.

Donald’s supposed to give interviews about the event with Putin later tonight. It will be interesting to see what he has to say about the criticism about his words.