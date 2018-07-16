Dictionary.com Trolls Donald Trump After Putin Summit, Defining Patriot & Traitor — See Pointed Tweet

Okay, we NEED to know who is behind the Dictionary.com Twitter account. They have been on a roll lately with LOL-worthy tweets — and this dig at Donald Trump is the cherry on top. See for yourself!

This isn’t the first time Dictionary.com has trolled Donald Trump, but it may be the best! After the President sided with Russian president Vladimir Putin, challenging American intelligence during the July 16 summit at Helsinki, the whole world had something to say about it. Anderson Cooper, for example, called Trump “disgraceful” and coined this event the Surrender Summit, but Dictionary.com’s Twitter took things a step further. “Patriot: A person who loves, supports, and defends his or her country and its interests with devotion. Traitor: A person who commits treason by betraying his or her country,” the account wrote, including the link to the “traitor” definition.

Damn, Dictionary.com — tell us how you really feel! But we understand why the account would be bashing Trump. The Internet has been referring to this summit as the “Treason Summit,” after all. And Jeff Flake put it pretty perfectly when he said, “I never thought I would see the day when our American President would stand on the stage with the Russian President and place blame on the United States for Russian aggression. This is shameful.” We’re glad Dictionary.com threw in its two cents, summing up the summit in a simple way that really got the point across.

Last week, Kylie Jenner was the one being trolled by Dictionary.com. The account has been ruthless lately! “Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided,” the account tweeted. “Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman.” Included with a tweet was a pic of the makeup mogul’s Forbes cover. LOL.

Patriot: A person who loves, supports, and defends his or her country and its interests with devotion. Traitor: A person who commits treason by betraying his or her country.https://t.co/Keq4fhTlRB — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 16, 2018

From Kardashians to politics, Dictionary.com is piping in — and we’re all for it! We know which account we’ll be looking at for shade next time something big goes down.