‘The Bachelorette’: Becca Sends [SPOILER] Home After Her Friend Admits To Having Feelings For Him

Becca Kufrin was forced to eliminate [SPOILER] on ‘The Bachelorette’ after his ex — and HER friend — showed up to reveal she still has feelings for him. Here’s how it went down.

Before Colton Underwood became a suitor on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, he dated her friend and fellow Bachelor contestant, Tia Booth — and it may have come back to bite him during the show’s July 16 episode. Earlier this season, Colton and Tia both assured Becca that their relationship was very short and that there was no longer anything between them, but Tia seemed to have a change of heart a few weeks later. After Colton brought Becca home to meet his family, Tia returned to make a shocking confession about her feelings.

“This is hard for me and I’m nervous to even have to talk to you about this right now, but I just have to be fully honest and put it out there,” Tia told Becca. “It’s been weighing on me. I just feel like I am so excited to herar you talk about Blake and Garrett and Jason, and when I think about Colton…if I’m being completely honest with myxelf…I do feel like I still have feelings for Colton. When I think about Colton being at this point now, it makes me sick to my stomach.” The confession was a total blindside for Becca, and Tia did apologize for waiting so long to let her know, but also admitted that she “couldn’t leave” without Becca knowing how she felt.

Becca didn’t want to lose a friendship because of a guy, but after spending so much time with Colton, she gained strong feelings for him. Obviously, Tia’s confession left the Bachelorette with quite a predicament ahead of the rose ceremony, but in the end, she sent Colton home.

However, after she let him go, she didn’t bring up the Tia situation at all, although she did claim in her confessional that her conversation with Tia had nothing to do with her decision to let Colton go. “I was talking to your dad and he told me that if Colton’s not the one, don’t waste his time,” Becca explained to Colton. “Don’t keep him around longer if you know. And I want to just be honest with you because I’ve been asking for that since day one.”

Next week, Becca will head to the fantasy suites with her remaining three guys — this season is winding down!