Slayyy Christie! The model turned heads at the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show, and has us convinced that she’s found the fountain of youth.

If anyone knows how to command a red carpet, it’s Christie Brinkley. The model, 64, has spent her life flaunting chic clothes and a killer body, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down! On July 15, the star headed to the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show and was serving up some MAJOR looks in a dazzling outfit. The ensemble, which included a red sequined tank top, and a pair of white draw string shorts, accentuated Christie’s tan, while making her legs look miles long. The star also added a sleek pair of ruby red pumps to her look, and slung a matching red blazer over her shoulders as well. Christie was the epitome of chic!

The show, hosted at the W hotel in Miami, Florida, was a star studded event, and Christie was a guest amongst fellow celebs such as Olivia Culpo, and Kate Upton. The day before the show, Christie met with dozens of Sports Illustrated hopefuls, looking to be cast for the runway, and fill the shoes that Christie once did, as a Sports Illustrated model herself. Christie appeared in the magazine eight times between 1975 and 2004, also was once a cover star for the magazine three consecutive times, appearing on the 1979, 1980, and 1981 covers. Casual! Christie clearly enjoys giving back to the model community, and shared plenty of wisdom to the aspirational models she met with prior to the show. In an Instagram post Christie said, “It was my pleasure to meet each and everyone of you incredible unique individuals! . I enjoyed hearing your inspiring stories. I realized the one thing you all had in common was big dreams and I wish for you all that all your dreams come true!” So sweet!

It appears that Christie also handed her good genes onto her daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook. The 20-year-old model appeared in her first Sports Illustrated issue back in 2017! Like mother like daughter! In 2018, Sailor graced the SI pages again, looking like the spitting image of her mother when she was just starting in the industry.

Christie’s youthful appearance has us wondering, what’s her secret?! If at 64, the star can look this good, then maybe some things truly do get better with age.