Name a more iconic duo than Meryl Streep and Cher! The pair is back together for ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,’ and they shared an epic kiss on the red carpet at the premiere! See it here!

Meryl Streep, 69, and Cher, 72, turned heads on the blue carpet for the premiere of their upcoming film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again on July 19, and it wasn’t because of their outfits. The pair, who previously worked on 1983’s Silkwood together, celebrated the moment with a very friendly smooch! “CHER AND MERYL KISSING IS ALL I NEEDED,” one fan tweeted. Before the PDA, Meryl and Cher were all smiles and also shared a very warm embrace. Don’t you just love them?! “Meryl and Cher officially broke the internet,” another fan wrote.

For the event, Meryl looked absolutely stunning in a royal blue gown paired with silver hoops, while Cher opted for an all black number and styled her hair in voluminous curls. For those of you who don’t know, Cher plays Rub Sheridan, Meryl’s character’s (Donna) mom. “I was thrilled to death, and it was so silly. It was great fun, and I love her [Meryl], so it was perfect,” Cher told PEOPLE magazine. “It was great, and she was hiding watching me sing, and I was so excited. I didn’t find out until afterwards– I would have been more nervous,” Cher continued.

Mama Mia! Here We Go Again is to sequel to the original which was released in 2008. It follows Sophie (played by Amanda Seyfried) as she learns about her mother’s past (Meryl) while she’s pregnant. Interestingly, there’s been a lot of a buzz surrounding Meryl’s character and whether or not she’s actually alive because she doesn’t appear in any scenes with the other characters in the trailers. She’s also only seen in flashbacks, or so it seems. However, Amanda cleared the air on her on-screen mom’s fate.

Good morning to Meryl and Cher only pic.twitter.com/Lhc2yEcGgd — Rhiannon 📚 (@Sweet_Rhi) July 16, 2018

“You do see her. She’s– Meryl is very much a part of this movie. No, there are absolutely no flashbacks. No, because all the ‘flashbacks’ are of Lily [James] playing Donna. So it’s a prequel and a sequel,” Amanda told Entertainment Tonight. Well, we certainly can’t wait to see the highly anticipated film when it hits theatres on July 20.