6 Stars Wearing Bedazzled Bras In Concert: Britney Spears & More

Britney Spears recently rocked a gorgeous bedazzled bra for her ‘Piece Of Me’ tour performance in Washington, DC! Check out all your favorite stars who have worn bejeweled tops!

Britney Spears recently slayed her Piece of Me tour performance in Washington DC. Always wearing the sexiest outfits, Britney stunned while donning a scintillating bedazzled bra. But she’s not the only celeb who has partaken in this trend! Check out all of the stars who have worn the sexiest bedazzled bras for their performances in our gallery above! And check out Britney’s bejeweled bra she recently wore in our video below.

But Britney’s DC performance was not without its hiccups. In fact, she was in the middle of her performance of “Do Something”at The Theater concert venue inside MGM National Harbor when her bra revealed a little more than she intended. Wearing a tight leather outfit, Britney’s nipple popped out from her top and no one noticed for two who minutes.

Meanwhile, Britney’s relationship with boyfriend Sam Ashgari has never been better. “Britney has never been happier in her life than she is right now,” a source close to Britney EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She would already be married to him but her dad won’t allow it, he’s very wary of anyone trying to get close to Brit. That hasn’t stopped Britney from calling Sam her ‘hubby’ though and she jokes around all the time and he calls her ‘wifey’, it’s one of his pet names. Britney is one thousand percent sure she wants to spend forever with Sam and he tells her he wants the same thing. He says he will wait as long as it takes to get her dad’s blessing, it’s very romantic.”

We’ll keep you posted on any new pics that surface of your favorite celebrities wearing bedazzled bras! In the meantime, check out part of Britney’s concert above.