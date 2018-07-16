6 Stars Rocking One-Shouldered Swimsuits: Kourtney Kardashian & More

One-shouldered bathing suits are officially in this summer! Check out these six celebs who love to give the cold shoulder — in a good way, of course!

Forget off the shoulder bathing suits — one-shouldered bathing suits are officially a thing and we’re totally here for it. These six celebs are showing off even more skin by ditching one of their straps and it’s definitely a look we need to get our hands on stat! Reality TV mom Kourtney Kardashian, 39, has always been known for her amazing taste in swimwear. She definitely knows how to make a basic black piece looks extraordinary too! Kourt slayed the beaches of Miami in a one-shouldered black one-piece adorned with silver accents back in July 2016, and we’re living for this look. The suit showed off all of her best features — obsessed.

And speaking of the Kardashian clan, little sister Kylie Jenner, 20, loves the one-shoulder trend too. Kylie channeled her inner anaconda with a sexy snake print swimsuit. If that wasn’t enough, she matched her suit with custom snakeskin Converse pumps, running her $895! We get it though — a girl’s gotta match! Kylie posed in her epic ensemble on the hood of her yacht with the blue ocean in the background… talk about views.

Actress Zendaya, 21, wore an itsy bitsy, teeny weeny, yellow one-shouldered bikini in an Instagram photo and she looked incredible. Zendaya took to the pool with her pooch, wearing a bright yellow swimsuit which had one tie on one of her shoulders. Her hair was still wet from the pool as she sat on the steps giving her fur baby some love! She looked tan and was totally glowing while enjoying the summer sun with her pup.

To see more pics of celebs who totally rock the one-shouldered swimsuit look, click through our gallery above. Who knows, you might even be inspired to try the trend!