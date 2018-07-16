12 Stars Casually Wearing Sports Bras Out On The Town: Sofia Richie & More

Who says sports bras are only for exercising?! We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite celebrities rocking the look outside of the gym! Take a look below!

Believe it or not, sports bras are in! And, not in the way you’re probably thinking. Turns out the athleisure accessory can be worn on a shopping trip or even the red carpet! Proving this is true, Sofia Richie, 19, stepped out with her beau Scott Disick, 35, to grab lunch in Malibu on July 16 wearing a black sports bra paired with biker shorts. She pulled the look together with squared shades, sneakers, and a white chained backpack, and we’re obsessed! I mean, her abs are to die for.

Of course, Sofia isn’t the only star to flaunt this look. In fact, it’s all in the family. Well, Scott’s family that is. Scott’s baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is also a fan of the sports bra. Back in April, Kourtney took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a Yeezy Season 7 neon cropped top and spandex shorts. The outfit was perfect for Coachella as she paired it with chunky socks and sneakers. Adding a twist to the style, Kylie Jenner, 20, was spotted out for dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on June 16 in a pair of Alexander Wang thermal leggings, a white bra by Meshki, and Yeezy heels. The heels definitely dressed up the look, and we’re so here for it!

However, no one rocks the sports bra look better than Rihanna, 30. The “Umbrella” singer wore a baby blue bra with a pink track suit for her Fenty Puma after party during New York Fashion Week back in September 2017. She styled the jacket off her shoulders giving the outfit a flirty vibe, and she wore pink sock booties. She’s not called a fashion icon for nothing!