Azealia Banks Wishes Wendy Williams Would ‘Have Another Stroke On TV’ & ‘Drop Dead’

Azealia Banks is warring with another celebrity – yet again. This time she’s clapping back at Wendy Williams for taking sides in the rapper’s beef with Nick Cannon. But this time, did she go too far?

Azealia Banks, 27, is at it again. The rapper, who is notorious for insulting and slamming everyone from Cardi B to Beyonce, is now shockingly wishing death on talk show host Wendy Williams. On July 16 the rapper posted a message in her Instagram stories feed, which read, “OMG can Wendy Williams have another stroke on TV and finally drop dead? I would love to see her die on air.” Azealia’s attack is especially shocking because, as Wendy’s fans know, in October 2017 she fainted on live TV and was later diagnosed with having Graves’ disease, a serious autoimmune condition.

We know that Wendy gets under a lot of people’s skin, but what on earth could she have said to spark Azealia’s comments? Well, it seems that Azealia is furious that Wendy, 53, stepped in and took sides with Nick Cannon, after the rapper slammed the Wild ‘N Out host and his crew. On July 15, Azealia took to Instagram to complain that she went on the show and was reduced to tears because she was allegedly the target of “colorist jokes.” Azealia has openly admitted to bleaching her skin and in 2015 tweeted that “men in general despise dark skinned women.” Now she is complaining that she was picked on, writing, “They planned this – hit me on short notice, told me I didn’t have to participate in the c*** a** freestyle battles…” Azealia later wrote, “If I were to make fun of Nick Cannon for having lupus and being weak and sickly… if I made a joke that said he’d be dead by the end of the year… Then Azealia Banks is the bad guy… Right?” But Nick, 37, clapped back, Don’t you hate when you create your own storms but forget your umbrella???” He added, “We are praying for you Queen.”

Fast-forward to July 16 and Wendy addressed the spatduring the Hot Topics segment of her Wendy Williams Show. Pointing out the long, long, long list of people that Azealia has had beef with, the Jersey girl said, “she seems to be smart, but angry.” Wendy added, “And her anger seems to be the problem, you know. A lot of times people would rather work with second best who’s not so angry than first best. And I’m not familiar with her music. I’m just familiar with her anger.”

It seems that a lot of people on social media agree, because Wendy fans and haters alike have already lashed out at Azealia, slamming her for going too far. Did the rapper just prove Wendy’s point?