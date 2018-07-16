‘The Bachelorette’: Ashley Iaconetti Reveals Who’s Perfect For Becca — ‘He Seems All In’

Ashley Iaconetti tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY who she thinks is the right guy for ‘The Bachelorette’ star Becca Kufrin. She believes [Spoiler] is the most devoted to Becca and ‘the best for her.’

Becca Kufrin, 28, is down to the final four guys on The Bachelorette — Garrett Yrigoyen, 29, Colton Underwood, 26, Jason Tartick, 29, and Blake Horstmann, 28. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the newly-engaged Ashley Iaconetti, 30, ahead of the hometown dates to get her feelings on the season 14 guys.

“If I were her I’d be most into Colton or Jason, but Blake is the best for her,” Ashley told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He seems all in. He only has eyes for Becca. I don’t think the fame that comes along with it is a thing for him. It’s about her. He doesn’t care about the spotlight. They really click. Ever since his first date!”

Aw! Ashley is totally Team Blake! Blake really opened up to Becca for the first time during the July 9 episode. He talked about his parents’ divorce, which sparked because of his mother’s affair. Blake told Becca that he’s determined to be open and honest with the family he creates. He was also the first guy to tell Becca that he’s in love with her. While she didn’t say it to his face, Becca revealed in a confessional that she’s in love with Blake, too.

Will Becca pick Blake? Time will tell. There are only a few episodes left until Becca makes her decision in The Bachelorette season 14 finale, less than one year after Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, proposed and then broke her heart by breaking off their engagement. This time, Becca’s going to find her one true love. All four guys have true feelings for her. If Becca needs any advice, she can always go to Ashley and Jared Haibon, 29! The Bachelorette season 14 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.