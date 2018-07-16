Anderson Cooper Calls Trump ‘Disgraceful’ After Donald’s Press Conference With Putin

After witnessing Donald Trump stand side-by-side with Vladimir Putin, Anderson Cooper couldn’t hold back his disgust. Anderson said the U.S. president’s ‘surrender summit’ was an absolute disgrace!

“You have been watching perhaps one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president at a summit in front of a Russian leader, that I’ve ever seen,” Anderson Cooper, 51, said on July 16, after watching President Donald Trump, 72, and Russian president Vladimir Putin, 65, hold their summit in Helsinki. Anderson’s fellow CNN newscasters also weighed in, with John King unwilling to believe what he saw. “I have never seen an American president surrender to the Russian leader. Call this the Surrender Summit.” Additionally, shocked voters dubbed this the “Treason Summit,” especially after Donald’s “disgraceful” performance.

Donald’s performance, especially in the wake of these allegations, was “nothing short of treasonous,” according to former CIA Director John Brennan. “Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors.” It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???” Similarly, Chris Cuomo was besides himself. “As an American…this was embarrassing. I never thought I would see an American president side with [P]utin over their own intel agencies,” he tweeted. I know Trump thinks somehow this is good for him. He is wrong. And his advisors better tell him that or tell us why they won’t.”

Donald met with Putin after special counsel Robert Muller indicted a dozen Russian nationals for illegal interfering with the 2016 Presidential Election. Donald reportedly brought up the issue with Putin during the summit. “I don’t know the full extent of the situation. President Trump mentioned this issue. I will look into it,” the Russian president said. Donald, during the conference, declined to side with the U.S. intelligence, saying that Putin was “extremely strong and powerful” in his denial (early in the conference, the Russian president said that his country did not interfere in the election, despite Muller’s indictments.)

Here are Anderson Cooper’s words about the ‘disgraceful’ Trump performance pic.twitter.com/N25D5GyCA0 — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) July 16, 2018

The President of the United States trusts the word of a former KGB agent over the consensus of the American intelligence community backed by a ton of facts. That is a shocking reality. Everyone who excuses Trump’s behavior must answer that now, and when history inevitably judges. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 16, 2018

Trump, instead, decided to hammer Hillary Clinton‘s emails and the Democratic National Committee’s email servers. “I’ve been asking that for months and months, and I’ve been tweeting it out and calling it out on social media. Where is the [DNC email] server?” Trump said during the summit, per CNN. “I want to know where is the server and what is the server saying? …I have President Putin, he just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be, but I really do want to see the server. …Where are those servers? They’re missing. Where are they? What happened to Hillary Clinton’s emails? 33,000 emails gone, just gone.”