Amazon has suffered a huge embarrassment as the day that it offers its customers big deals the e-commerce crashes within minutes. Predictably the Twitter responses are hilarious.

It seems that everyone loves a good deal. So much in fact that, minutes after Amazon launched its Prime Day deals the e-commerce site embarrassingly crashed! Apparently Amazon couldn’t cope with the surge in traffic and, whoops, the site went down. Obviously customers tweeted their disgust and hilarious responses, which we – of course – are happy to share with you.

One person wrote, “Three minutes into @amazon’s #PrimeDay and the website crashes.” Another person added, “You’re an online retailer and it’s only your biggest shopping day of the year… yet your site crashes. Do better Amazon. Do better.”