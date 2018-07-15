Tiny ‘Blown Away’ By T.I.’s Birthday Gifts But Has She Forgiven Him For His Alleged Cheating Scandal?

T.I. gave Tiny Harris a new convertible and multiple pairs of Christian Louboutin shoes for her birthday, and she’s extremely grateful! But does that mean all of their marriage drama is forgiven?

Tameka “Tiny” Harris celebrated her 43rd birthday on Saturday, July 14, and T.I. showered her with expensive gifts for the occasion! Not only did he surprise her with two bags full of Christian Louboutin shoes, but he also gave her a shiny black convertible with red leather interior! So how does the Xscape member feel about all these elaborate gifts? “Tiny was blown away by the car,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She was totally shocked by it as she wasn’t expecting anything at all from T.I. So to get a car – and a load of gorgeous gifts from Christian Louboutin as well – really floored her.”

“She didn’t get a chance to thank him properly yet, as she had to head straight to the airport, but she’ll make sure he knows how grateful she is when she gets back home again,” our insider added. But just because Tiny’s thankful for the gifts doesn’t mean her husband is off the hook for being caught on camera slapping the butt of another woman.