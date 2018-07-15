Meghan Markle’s Father Insists She’s Miserable: She Forces A ‘Pained Smile’ Every Day

Is Meghan Markle miserable as a royal? Her dad thinks so! In an interview, Thomas Markle expressed concern that his daughter is ‘terrified’ in her new role as duchess.

Meghan Markle, 36, has been part of the royal family for about two months now, and to most of us, it looks as if she’s adjusted well to her new lifestyle. But her father, Thomas Markle, begs to differ. In an interview with The Sun on Sunday, Meghan’s dad explained that he believes she is miserable as a duchess.

“My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile,” the 73-year-old said. “I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now… This is a pained smile.” He then speculated whether his daughter’s facial expression could have just been indicative of a “couple of bad days” but added, “I don’t know. It really worries me. I think she’s under too much pressure.”

Thomas also criticized the various royal customs Meghan has had to learn like crossing her legs at the ankle instead of at the knee and dressing more conservatively. “Meghan seems like something out of an old movie. Why in 2018 are we dressing like the 1930s? Why do they have to cover their knees?” he questioned. “I’m not blaming [Prince] Harry or anyone but they are following rules that don’t make sense to me. They are no less human than anybody else. God knows, I feel sorry for them, for not being able to show emotion.”

Thomas also had a message for his daughter’s husband, whom he claims he has spoke to half a dozen times on the phone. He wanted Harry to know: “Get over it, I am your new father-in-law.” Then, he admitted, “I just want to clear the air and tell her how proud I am of her.” Pretty strange way to go about doing that, don’t you think? Hopefully he won’t be embarrassing the Duchess of Sussex any longer as he also said, “I would like to make this my last interview.” That’s probably for the best.