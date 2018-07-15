‘The Bachelorette’ Final Four: See The Hottest Photos Of Becca’s Remaining Hunky Men

It’s down to only 4 studs on ‘The Bachelorette.’ From Colton to Garrett to Jason to Blake, these are the hottest photos of season 14’s sexy top 4!

It’s that time in The Bachelorette season — final four time! Season 14 Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, 28, has narrowed it down to the hunky Colton Underwood, 26, Garrett Yrigoyen, 29, Jason Tartick, 29, and Blake Horstmann, 28. All four men of The Bachelorette season 14 are beyond sexy. They make us swoon each and every week.

Becca has slowly but surely developed feelings for all four of the guys on the show. Each of them have something unique with Becca. But one thing remains the same between them all — they’re H-O-T! They turn up the heat in their dapper suits and when they bless us by going shirtless. As if the summer wasn’t hot enough! We only get to see so much of the guys on the show, so thank goodness for Instagram!

Colton is a former NFL player, so he’s in some serious good shape. Sidenote: He’s also a virgin. While the other guys hold down more normal jobs like being sales reps or a corporate banker, they still impress us with their rock-hard abs and muscles. But it’s not just about their physical appearance. These men have such personality. They also have such powerful feelings for Becca and have no problem being open about their feelings for her. No wonder Becca is having a hard time figuring out who she wants!

The July 16 episode will feature the final four contestants bringing Becca to meet their families, so the stakes are higher than ever. Becca is going to have to narrow it down to just three guys, so one man is going to be left heartbroken. The season 14 finale is right around the corner, and Becca does end up engaged. This time for good! Can you believe it? The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.