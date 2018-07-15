Taylor Swift Got Stuck On A Floating Platform At Her Concert & Handled It Like A Total Pro

A set malfunction left Taylor Swift trapped in a lit-up basket while trying to get to her second stage at a show in Philly, but don’t worry – the singer recovered by singing an a cappella version of ‘Our Song.’

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… Taylor Swift? The singer experienced a stage malfunction on Saturday, July 14 that kept her suspended in the air over the crowd at Philadelphia‘s Lincoln Financial Field. While singing her hit song, “Delicate,” in a glittery basket that’s meant to carry her over to a B-stage, the contraption got stuck and well, just kind of held her in one place.

Ever the optimist, Taylor kept her cool and joked that she had a “nice view” of the stadium, but admitted during the song that she was “pretty sure I’m stuck up here.” Thankfully, crew members were able to get her back down to the main stage, so she wasn’t trapped up high for long. However, she was still pretty adamant about getting to her B-stage and could be heard speaking to the tech people asking if there was a way she could just walk over to the other platform.

Lmaooo Taylor trying to play it cool while being confused AF as to why she wasn’t moving. I LOVE HER pic.twitter.com/6j450D6J4h — Keke ✨ REP TOUR PHILLY/METLIFE (@Taylor_SlaysAll) July 15, 2018

“So what happens now is I’m basically just chilling waiting to figure out what happens next,” she explained to the audience. While fans were excited about the idea of her strutting through the sea of people, she decided to instead just sing an a cappella version of “Our Song” to pass the time as her crew figured out what to do.

Thankfully, there was a second floating platform that she was able to strap into to get her where she needed to go. As her crew helped her strap in for the ride, she finished singing “Our Song” and went into an a cappella version of “Wildest Dreams.” The show must go on! Shout-out to Tay for always keeping her cool, even when she unexpectedly gets stuck mid-air in front of thousands of screaming fans.